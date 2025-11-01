Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,913 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after buying an additional 315,891 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $93.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of -720.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

