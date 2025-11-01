Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 144.6% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.16%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

