Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after buying an additional 1,824,907 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,270,000 after buying an additional 607,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

