Atria Investments Inc Purchases 9,027 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FIS opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 347.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.