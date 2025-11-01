Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,601 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Visa were worth $258,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,523,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in Visa by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 45,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $341.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.31. The firm has a market cap of $625.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.19 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

