Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.