Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,462 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,824,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after purchasing an additional 290,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 943,023 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,128. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.19 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

