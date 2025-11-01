Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $874,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 652,644 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,050 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

