ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 107.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 394,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 154,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $88.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

