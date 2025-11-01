Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.08 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

JNJ stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

