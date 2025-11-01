Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,652 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after buying an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after buying an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after buying an additional 1,076,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,648,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,507 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.93.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $189.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.14%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

