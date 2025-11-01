Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $200.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.02 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.