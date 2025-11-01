Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1,526.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.90.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

