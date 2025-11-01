Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.18. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.