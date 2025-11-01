iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.48 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

