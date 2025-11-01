Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,735 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 512,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 354,975 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 501,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,894 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,813,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 136,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $177.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average is $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

