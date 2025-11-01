Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Integrity Alliance LLC. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. The trade was a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH stock opened at $772.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $792.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $754.74 and a 200-day moving average of $704.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.35.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

