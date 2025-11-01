Fisher Funds Management LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Fisher Funds Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $173.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.0%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

