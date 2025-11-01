Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 2,897 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,551,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after buying an additional 216,744 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,761,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,392,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,687,000 after buying an additional 198,499 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

