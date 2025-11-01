Integrity Alliance LLC. Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Integrity Alliance LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,795 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.1%

KO opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

