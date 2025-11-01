Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

BMO opened at $124.23 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.61.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

