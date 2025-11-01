Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 48,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 388,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.