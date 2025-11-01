JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JPST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

