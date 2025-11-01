Syverson Strege & Co Invests $349,000 in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 443 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Intuit by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 54 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $667.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.