Rede Wealth LLC Sells 444 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,067,000 after buying an additional 319,132 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $260.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.62 and a 200-day moving average of $301.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.19 and a 52-week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

