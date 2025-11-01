Cooke & Bieler LP Has $66.23 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $66,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,962,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,502,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,512,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,974.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,925.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,927.21. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,521.25 and a 52 week high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.