Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 761 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $387.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.66. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

