Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,544,000 after acquiring an additional 490,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VCIT opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.