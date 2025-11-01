Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $498.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

