Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Sold by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 5.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.3% during the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Haven Private LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 113.6% in the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $277,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,966.10. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,343.68. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,920 shares of company stock worth $7,373,175 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $990.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.15.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9%

COST stock opened at $911.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $970.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $867.34 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

