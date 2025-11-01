Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 7,898 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $315.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.18. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

