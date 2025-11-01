Creekmur Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

