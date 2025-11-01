Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 170,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.