Presima Securities ULC Cuts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Presima Securities ULC decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises 2.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,924 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,392,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,238,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,012,000 after purchasing an additional 84,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -359.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $705.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -2,440.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

