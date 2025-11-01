Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $258.96 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

