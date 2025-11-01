Creekmur Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

