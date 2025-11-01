Presima Securities ULC Grows Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. W.P. Carey comprises approximately 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.61%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

