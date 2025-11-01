Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5%

ACN stock opened at $250.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $6,875,974. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

