Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. MB Levis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.25 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

