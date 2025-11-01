Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $290.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

