Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9%

PANW opened at $220.24 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.16. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $243,407,367 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

