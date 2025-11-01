ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price target on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

