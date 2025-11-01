DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 336.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

