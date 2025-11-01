Integrity Alliance LLC. Sells 4,975 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Integrity Alliance LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.10 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

