AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 799,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

USB opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

