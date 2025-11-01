Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 74,505 Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 74,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $291.20 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

