Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 362.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 79.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 991,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,162,000 after buying an additional 438,762 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $220.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.13.

Celestica Stock Up 1.3%

CLS opened at $344.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.81 and its 200 day moving average is $179.07. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $360.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

