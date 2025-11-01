Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,286 IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at IQVIA
In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IQVIA Price Performance
IQV opened at $216.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
