Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 4,449 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.4% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

