Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO James Burke Sells 9,641 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 9,641 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,853,964.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,354.10. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VST opened at $188.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.93.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

